O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,090 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ENI by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ENI by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in ENI by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in ENI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

E has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of ENI stock opened at $20.27 on Wednesday. Eni S.p.A. has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average is $18.17. The firm has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.78.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter. ENI had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

