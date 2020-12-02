O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $172,000 Holdings in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) by 272.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Strattec Security worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Strattec Security by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 521,735 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 2,654.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 15,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 401,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after acquiring an additional 120,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRT opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $168.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.37, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.99 and its 200 day moving average is $22.34. Strattec Security Co. has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $47.00.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The auto parts company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.89. Strattec Security had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Strattec Security Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Strattec Security from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Strattec Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

