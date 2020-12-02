O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $184,000 Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,354 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLO. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the second quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the second quarter worth $61,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Flowers Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 0.45.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $989.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.39 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

