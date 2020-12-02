O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $189,000 Stake in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Points International were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Points International in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Points International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Points International in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOM opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.19 million, a P/E ratio of 109.42 and a beta of 1.59. Points International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). Points International had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 9.12%. Analysts forecast that Points International Ltd. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCOM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Points International from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Points International in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Points International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Points International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

