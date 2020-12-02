O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $192,000 Stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 243.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 50.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 264.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $89.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.68 and its 200 day moving average is $80.33. American Woodmark Co. has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $117.70.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $448.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.50 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 4,175 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total transaction of $357,421.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMWD shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $79.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Woodmark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.40.

American Woodmark Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.