O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $197,000 Stock Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,919 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 8.8% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,837,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,031,000 after buying an additional 716,196 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,718,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,448,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,155,000 after purchasing an additional 293,030 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 813,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 226,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hope Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hope Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised Hope Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Hope Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of HOPE opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.48%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

