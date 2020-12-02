O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $208,000 Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,505,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192,617 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,612,000. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,493,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,394,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,625,000 after buying an additional 1,865,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,745,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,374,000 after buying an additional 1,483,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Argus boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $4,924,714.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 13,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $668,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 911,702 shares of company stock valued at $42,355,600 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $50.02 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.13.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.