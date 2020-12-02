O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $210,000 Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $135.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.58 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.96. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $157.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.80 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VAC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Truist boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.63.

In other news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total transaction of $258,457.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,274.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John E. Geller, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,571,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 105,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,501,928.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,716,104. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

