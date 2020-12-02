O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $219,000 Holdings in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 96,318.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,411 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eGain were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EGAN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in eGain in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 14,499 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eGain during the 2nd quarter worth about $509,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eGain during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. 53.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 10,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $153,237.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 861,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,932,405.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $90,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,228.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,659 shares of company stock worth $903,422. Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of eGain from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of eGain in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of eGain in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of eGain in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Shares of EGAN stock opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average is $12.33. The stock has a market cap of $343.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.73. eGain Co. has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $20.88.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. eGain had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 24.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that eGain Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

