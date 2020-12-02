O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Avnet by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 13,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avnet by 39.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Avnet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Avnet by 17.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Avnet by 16.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 10,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

AVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Longbow Research upgraded Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Avnet from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

AVT opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.48. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

See Also: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.