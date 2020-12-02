O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,762 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Universal Technical Institute worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 536.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 10,975.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

In related news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 5,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $32,493.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,727.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $264,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 279,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,630.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,362 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,294 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UTI. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Argus downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.46.

Shares of UTI opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $208.38 million, a PE ratio of -58.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.96. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $9.76.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $76.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.25 million. Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 2.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Universal Technical Institute Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.