O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 613 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,471,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,960,403,000 after purchasing an additional 931,909 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,558,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,097,136,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324,054 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,522,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,197,711,000 after acquiring an additional 80,728 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,897,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $845,293,000 after acquiring an additional 297,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,549.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,924,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,878 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $233.56 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $234.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.95 and a 200 day moving average of $208.04.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.