O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 740 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Amdocs by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 107,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 71,288 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 38,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,736,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,734,000 after buying an additional 41,027 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOX stock opened at $66.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.46. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $77.29.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, media industry, and other service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE, a line of services, including offer end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, data and intelligence, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that address various service provider business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

