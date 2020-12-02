O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 899 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 1,762.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 1,164.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 656,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,854,000 after buying an additional 604,890 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,351,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,670,000. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,972,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 354,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,939,000 after purchasing an additional 44,846 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.20.

HELE stock opened at $206.09 on Wednesday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $104.01 and a 52-week high of $217.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.45. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $530.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.