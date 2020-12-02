O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 91 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,111,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $980,479,000 after acquiring an additional 55,317 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 992,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,796,000 after acquiring an additional 127,883 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 809,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,664,000 after purchasing an additional 438,053 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Nordson by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 701,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,028,000 after purchasing an additional 26,619 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nordson by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 663,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,339,000 after purchasing an additional 31,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDSN opened at $203.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $96.46 and a 12 month high of $216.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. BidaskClub raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.83.

In other news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 1,848 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $366,125.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 4,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $794,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,388.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,848 shares of company stock worth $3,374,676. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

