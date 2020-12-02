O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,164,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,222,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,311,000 after buying an additional 1,627,648 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 2,667.3% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 697,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,476,000 after buying an additional 672,775 shares during the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC now owns 1,743,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,146,000 after buying an additional 549,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,083,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,875,000 after buying an additional 424,855 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $49.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,179.79 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.03.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised SailPoint Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.83.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $564,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 7,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $314,606.65. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,304.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,190 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,109 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

