O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 14,617 Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,617 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Airgain as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airgain during the third quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airgain during the second quarter worth approximately $644,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airgain during the second quarter worth approximately $478,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 152.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 30,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 209.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 27,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Airgain alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.16. Airgain, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.21 million, a P/E ratio of -60.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Airgain had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIRG. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Airgain in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.