O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,577 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 18.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,898 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,212 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 15.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,793 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 13,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 29.1% during the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 53,567 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 12,067 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,060 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $146,989.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,795.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLL stock opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.99. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $25.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $649.45 million, a PE ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.58). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $77.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

