O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 2,862 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,240,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Navient by 943.8% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,273,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,302 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the second quarter worth about $6,644,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Navient by 14.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,321,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,320,000 after acquiring an additional 287,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Navient by 3.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,948,770 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,909,000 after acquiring an additional 279,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.83. Navient Co. has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NAVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Navient from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Navient Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.