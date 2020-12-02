O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 394 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,103,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $983,856,000 after purchasing an additional 794,867 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $524,301,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,042,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $379,306,000 after acquiring an additional 707,329 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in TC Energy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,463,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,030,000 after purchasing an additional 395,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in TC Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,392,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $301,447,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $44.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $32.37 and a 1 year high of $57.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.26. The firm has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.608 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.94.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

