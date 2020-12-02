O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 591 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,210,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $916,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,981,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,582,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,179 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,837,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 29.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,479,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,057 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 74.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,592,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,845,000 after purchasing an additional 677,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AEP stock opened at $85.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $104.97. The stock has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

