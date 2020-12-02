O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Verso worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRS. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Verso by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 10,998 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Verso by 19.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Verso by 22.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 118,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 21,506 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Verso by 24.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 21,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Verso by 196.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BWS Financial raised Verso from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Kirt bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $97,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Randy J. Nebel bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $145,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRS stock opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $382.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.89. Verso Co. has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.50.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $306.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.88 million. Verso had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 9.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verso Co. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is currently -210.53%.

Verso Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

