Obyte (GBYTE) Price Tops $23.20 on Major Exchanges

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 2nd. Obyte has a market capitalization of $17.49 million and approximately $5,340.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Obyte has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Obyte coin can now be bought for approximately $23.20 or 0.00122568 BTC on exchanges including UPbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000385 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000084 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000355 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Obyte Profile

Obyte (GBYTE) is a coin. Its launch date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 753,681 coins. Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball . The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Obyte’s official website is obyte.org

Obyte Coin Trading

Obyte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

