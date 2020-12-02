Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to announce ($0.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Oil States International reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.77). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.69 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 84.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. Oil States International’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oil States International in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.31.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OIS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oil States International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 21,172 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 169,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 95,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

OIS opened at $4.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 3.57. Oil States International has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $17.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

