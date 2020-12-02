Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Raised to $212.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $202.00 to $212.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.45% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ODFL. Bank of America raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Cowen increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.08.
NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $211.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.05. The stock has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $105.80 and a twelve month high of $213.66.
In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,606,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,376,101,000 after acquiring an additional 388,472 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 598.6% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 347,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,857,000 after purchasing an additional 297,702 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 137.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 513,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,085,000 after purchasing an additional 297,362 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 417,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,861,000 after purchasing an additional 267,916 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,679,000 after buying an additional 249,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.
About Old Dominion Freight Line
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
