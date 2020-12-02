Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Raised to $212.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $202.00 to $212.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ODFL. Bank of America raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Cowen increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.08.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $211.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.05. The stock has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $105.80 and a twelve month high of $213.66.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,606,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,376,101,000 after acquiring an additional 388,472 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 598.6% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 347,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,857,000 after purchasing an additional 297,702 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 137.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 513,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,085,000 after purchasing an additional 297,362 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 417,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,861,000 after purchasing an additional 267,916 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,679,000 after buying an additional 249,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

