Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 3rd. Analysts expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OLLI stock opened at $88.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $112.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 2,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $216,028.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,592.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OLLI. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.24.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

