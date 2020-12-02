Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Olympic Steel, Inc. is a leading U.S. metals service center focused on the direct sale and distribution of large volumes of processed carbon, coated and stainless flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate steel and aluminum products. The Company’s CTI subsidiary is a leading distributor of steel tubing, bar, pipe, valves and fittings, and fabricates pressure parts for the electric utility industry. “

NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $166.46 million, a PE ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 1.56. Olympic Steel has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $18.41.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $299.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.50 million. Olympic Steel had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Olympic Steel will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Olympic Steel by 300.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Olympic Steel in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Olympic Steel in the third quarter worth about $196,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Olympic Steel by 7.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the third quarter valued at about $339,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

