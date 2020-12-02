Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

OFLX stock opened at $145.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.35. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 80.31 and a beta of 0.69. Omega Flex has a twelve month low of $50.38 and a twelve month high of $183.00.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 17.60%.

In other Omega Flex news, Director Derek Glanvill sold 742 shares of Omega Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $111,611.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Omega Flex by 1.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,207,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,711,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Flex by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 435,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,190,000 after acquiring an additional 17,060 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,735,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. 33.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.