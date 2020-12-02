Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $32.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.63.

Shares of OHI opened at $36.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 52.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $81.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 30.1% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.8% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 44,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.4% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.2% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 32,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

