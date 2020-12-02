OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OMVKY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:OMVKY opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $57.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.93.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

