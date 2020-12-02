OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Now Covered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 159.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OCX. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on OncoCyte from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on OncoCyte from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on OncoCyte in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.69.

Shares of OCX opened at $1.93 on Monday. OncoCyte has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.51.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 13,210 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares in the last quarter.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also developes DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

