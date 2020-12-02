Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.10

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.10 and last traded at $28.09, with a volume of 2845 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.13.
ONCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Oncorus in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Oncorus in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Oncorus in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.34.
About Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR)
Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform that it is in Phase I clinical trial to treat various cancers.
Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?
Receive News & Ratings for Oncorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.