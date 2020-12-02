Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.10

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.10 and last traded at $28.09, with a volume of 2845 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.13.

ONCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Oncorus in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Oncorus in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Oncorus in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.34.

In related news, major shareholder Sunstates Fund L.P. Mpm acquired 173,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,606,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Luke Evnin bought 151,225 shares of Oncorus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,268,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR)

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform that it is in Phase I clinical trial to treat various cancers.

