OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Short Interest Update

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 523,000 shares, an increase of 156.9% from the October 31st total of 203,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
In related news, Director Alpha Holdings, Inc. sold 80,000 shares of OncoSec Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $393,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,350,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,642,004.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,279 shares of company stock worth $680,066. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONCS. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 118,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 50,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical in a report on Sunday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OncoSec Medical in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of OncoSec Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.80.
About OncoSec Medical
OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.
Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?
Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.