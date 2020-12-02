OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of OneSpan in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneSpan from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.33.

Shares of OneSpan stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.17. The company has a market cap of $821.21 million, a PE ratio of 53.19, a P/E/G ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.90. OneSpan has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $33.33.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). OneSpan had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $51.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. OneSpan’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that OneSpan will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 31.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 239,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 56,976 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the second quarter valued at $167,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the second quarter valued at $1,179,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 9.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

