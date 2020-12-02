Opacity (OPCT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $643,005.66

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $643,005.66 and approximately $2,137.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opacity token can currently be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptopia. In the last week, Opacity has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TriumphX (TRIX) traded 35.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00028432 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00027441 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00160380 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00334065 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.22 or 0.00893946 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.98 or 0.00459485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00160835 BTC.

Opacity Token Profile

Opacity’s launch date was November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io

Opacity Token Trading

Opacity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

