OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,788,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,146 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in OptiNose were worth $6,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of OptiNose by 150.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of OptiNose by 289.4% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in OptiNose in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.73. OptiNose, Inc. has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $10.07. The company has a market capitalization of $210.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.78.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.13. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 265.88% and a negative return on equity of 282.14%. The firm had revenue of $15.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OptiNose, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OptiNose news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 10,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $46,503.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,283.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 10,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $45,653.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,883.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,237 shares of company stock worth $258,778 in the last three months. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

