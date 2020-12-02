OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Receives $17.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

Several research firms have weighed in on OSUR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

OSUR opened at $12.32 on Friday. OraSure Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The company has a market cap of $883.75 million, a P/E ratio of -410.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.31.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $48.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,452 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,609,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,583,000 after purchasing an additional 61,992 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 890,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,838,000 after purchasing an additional 177,722 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $33,468,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 20.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.