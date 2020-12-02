OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Receives $17.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSUR. Citigroup began coverage on OraSure Technologies in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James raised OraSure Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on OraSure Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 28,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR opened at $12.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $883.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -410.53 and a beta of 0.43. OraSure Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.31.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $48.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.20 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

