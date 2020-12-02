Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) (CVE:ORE) PT Set at C$1.75 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$1.75 price target on Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) (CVE:ORE) in a research report report published on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

CVE ORE opened at C$0.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $208.45 million and a P/E ratio of -11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 8.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.80. Orezone Gold Co. has a 1-year low of C$0.22 and a 1-year high of C$1.27.

In related news, Director Patrick Downey acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.89 per share, with a total value of C$31,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,752,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,229,725. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $44,230.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

