Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) (CVE:OCO) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.53

Shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) (CVE:OCO) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.53 and last traded at C$1.51, with a volume of 418193 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.41.

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 385.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.79.

In other news, Director Stephen Martin Leahy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.03, for a total value of C$103,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,740,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,792,200. Insiders sold 183,900 shares of company stock valued at $198,481 over the last three months.

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the assembly of the mineral concessions, which make up the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project in Sinaloa State.

