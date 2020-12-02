Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Shares Acquired by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,789 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.30% of Orrstown Financial Services worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORRF. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 5,382.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 59,583 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 53,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 157,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 21,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, CFO Thomas R. Brugger bought 5,000 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,308. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $88,650 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.97. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 9.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is 36.96%.

ORRF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Orrstown Financial Services from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF).

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.