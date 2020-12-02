Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) had its target price cut by investment analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $21.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.

OVID has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JMP Securities lowered Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovid Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.54.

Shares of OVID stock opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.89. Ovid Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 164,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 87,180 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $699,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

