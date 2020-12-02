Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,933 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.23% of Owens & Minor worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,255,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,166,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,292,000 after acquiring an additional 890,243 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 605,247 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,365,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 806,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 336,771 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $222,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,527.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.91.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.79%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OMI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $13.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

