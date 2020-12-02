PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Now Covered by Craig Hallum

Equities research analysts at Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Sunday, September 6th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Tudor Pickering restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PagerDuty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $34.78 on Monday. PagerDuty has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $37.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -51.15 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 27.41%. The company had revenue of $50.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $140,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 21,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $593,774.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,462,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,650,941.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 249,631 shares of company stock valued at $7,166,804. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PD. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 104.3% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,620,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,930,000 after buying an additional 5,422,353 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 66.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,761,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 38.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,468,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,281,000 after acquiring an additional 970,549 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 34.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,623,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,134,000 after acquiring an additional 675,907 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 19.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,193,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,455,000 after acquiring an additional 363,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

