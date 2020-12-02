PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,489,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.49% of PDC Energy worth $18,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in PDC Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,720 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 227,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 455,037 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,175 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,137 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have commented on PDCE. ValuEngine upgraded PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.23.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.97.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.42. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 47.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PDC Energy news, EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $64,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $63,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

