Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Acquired by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.18% of Pentair worth $13,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 107,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 51,778 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,099,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Pentair by 12.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 458,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after acquiring an additional 50,890 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pentair by 37.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 35,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Pentair by 8.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 271,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after acquiring an additional 20,434 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PNR opened at $51.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $58.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.35.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

In other Pentair news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 10,532 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $545,031.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,268. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNR. Bank of America cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Pentair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pentair from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

