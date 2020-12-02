Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) & Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Critical Analysis

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) and Youdao (NYSE:DAO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Perdoceo Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of Youdao shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Perdoceo Education shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Perdoceo Education and Youdao, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perdoceo Education 0 0 1 0 3.00 Youdao 1 2 4 0 2.43

Perdoceo Education currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 73.31%. Youdao has a consensus price target of $33.67, suggesting a potential upside of 18.09%. Given Perdoceo Education’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Perdoceo Education is more favorable than Youdao.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Perdoceo Education and Youdao’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perdoceo Education $627.70 million 1.27 $69.98 million $1.37 8.42 Youdao $184.14 million 17.31 -$86.40 million ($0.94) -30.33

Perdoceo Education has higher revenue and earnings than Youdao. Youdao is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perdoceo Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Perdoceo Education and Youdao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perdoceo Education 15.60% 24.90% 17.79% Youdao -61.51% N/A -71.83%

Summary

Perdoceo Education beats Youdao on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers doctoral, master's, bachelor's, and associate degrees, as well as certificate programs. It also provides academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technologies, cybersecurity, criminal justice, and healthcare management. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a total student enrollment of approximately 36,600 students. The company was formerly known as Career Education Corporation and changed its name to Perdoceo Education Corporation in January 2020. Perdoceo Education Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc., an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; Youdao Cloudnote, an independent notetaking tool that offers a suite of features for users to make a note of their ideas and inspirations anytime and anywhere; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary. It also offers smart devices, such as Youdao Smart Pen, Youdao Dictionary Pen, and Youdao Pocket Translator. The company provides learning services and products primarily include online courses, fee-based premium services, and others, as well as online marketing services; technical support to the VIEs; and consulting services; Youdao, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China. Youdao, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of NetEase, Inc.

