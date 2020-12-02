Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PSNL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Personalis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Personalis in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Personalis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Personalis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL opened at $28.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.23. Personalis has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $32.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 1.87.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.25 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 31.11% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Personalis news, insider Richard Chen sold 1,120 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $25,468.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,621,876.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,463 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $56,008.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,545.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 531,690 shares of company stock worth $14,529,575 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSNL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Personalis by 122.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,616,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,582 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Personalis by 59.2% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,293,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,362,000 after buying an additional 1,224,458 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Personalis by 26.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,088,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,253,000 after buying an additional 436,708 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Personalis by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,039,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,481,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Personalis by 16.7% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 921,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,967,000 after purchasing an additional 131,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

