Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 41.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,983,000 after buying an additional 3,285,330 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,898,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,669,000 after buying an additional 341,773 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,894,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,094,000 after buying an additional 83,026 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 47.4% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,135,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,906,000 after buying an additional 2,294,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,365,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,989,000 after buying an additional 103,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $77.03 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The firm has a market cap of $119.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.32.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Argus cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.55.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

