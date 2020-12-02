Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,233 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 66,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 187,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 15,223 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 330,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,151,000 after acquiring an additional 40,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 36,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX opened at $61.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.57 and a 200-day moving average of $62.70. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of -22.34, a PEG ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $116.06.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.18.

Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

